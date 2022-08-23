Towards Indonesia’s Halal Industry Center in 2024, MUI Builds Two MSME Packaging Buildings

Sidoarjo, MINA – The Waqf Institute for the Indonesian Ulema Council (LW MUI) has built two MSME packaging houses in the Halal Industrial Park Sidoarjo (HIPS), East Java.

The Director of LW MUI, Lukmanul Hakim in a written statement, Monday, said that the two 144-meter building units were purchased by LW MUI from the developer through productive waqf funds from wakif and donors.

Meanwhile the packaging machine inside is supported by the Bank Indonesia Social Program (PSBI).

Halal Hub is a program of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma’ruf Amin, to foster MSMEs for halal products. This program encourages MSMEs to improve quality, quantity, and continuity for the export market.

He conveyed that the MSME Halal Hub provided added value to MSME products. MSME products can later be packaged neatly according to international standards so that they are accepted by both domestic and international markets.

“The MSME Halal Hub packaging house was developed with the LW MUI productive waqf model in collaboration with the Global Halal Hub (GHH). This is a form of MUI’s support for the program to make Indonesia the World Halal Industry Center 2024,” said the Director of LW MUI.

President Joko Widodo has set a target for Indonesia as the World Halal Industry Center in 2024. Meanwhile, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin detailed these targets in the field of sharia economy and the halal industry.

“Kiai Ma’ruf launched a synergy movement between stakeholders (stakeholders) to accelerate the program. The Halal Hub Ecosystem, which was formed in January 2022, is a step to encourage this synergy,” he added.

“Global Halal Hub fosters MSMEs for halal products and is expected to overcome UMLM problems such as quality, quantity and continuity,” explained Lukman.

Through this MSME Halal Hub, he hopes, MSME products will be more mature in packaging and marketing. Currently, the products being processed in the MSME Halal Hub are spices.

In addition to the MSME Halal Hub, Lukman said, the Vice President also developed a collaboration place for Hamzah Washal. This is a concept to connect farmers, businesses, industry, and offtakers.

On the same occasion, the Head of the Department of Economics and Sharia Finance of Bank Indonesia (DEKS BI), Arief Hartawan, appreciated the LW MUI initiative.

He called the MSME Halal Hub a halal safe and lock. “The initiation of LW MUI is in line with the BI DEKS program which encourages the halal value chain ecosystem,” he said.

Indonesian Bank itself, he said, continues to strive to develop the Islamic economy in Indonesia. Steps that have been taken by BI include supporting economic growth, controlling inflation, and balancing the balance of payments. Especially in the field of sharia economics, Indonesian Bank annually organizes the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF).

“This LW step can be used as a momentum to encourage a global halal hub,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)