Indonesian MSMEs Explore Turkish Market

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Independent Businessmen and Industries from Turkey (Musiad) encourages Indonesian MSMEs to enter the Turkish market.

Doddy Cleveland Hidayat Putra, President of MUSIAD Indonesia, targets that the country’s MSME economic transactions in Turkey can reach US$ 1.5 billion or around IDR 20 trillion by 2023.

It is in line with the trade balance target of Indonesia and Turkey of US$ 10 billion in 2023.

“We are targeting 20 percent to come from MSMEs, which means US$ 1.5-2 billion,” said Doddy to Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Doddy said that these MSMEs have the potential to enter the Turkish market, including in the export of vanilla, coconut charcoal, coffee, chocolate, handicrafts, textiles, traditional medicine, herbal medicine, snacks, and so on.

Even in 2020, he said, an Indonesian company has been established in Istanbul which is engaged in coconut charcoal briquettes under the auspices of the Indonesian Coconut Charcoal Entrepreneurs Association (PERPAKI).

“This association is in charge of 300 companies. That is very potential, “he said.

However, said Doddy, the interaction between Indonesian and Turkish businessmen is still lacking.

For that, he continued, MUSIAD Indonesia will facilitate Indonesian entrepreneurs to participate in the MUSIAD Expo in November.

MUSIAD Indonesia, explained Doddy, raised the theme “Indonesian Entrepreneurs Journey” as the spirit of increasing economic cooperation between Indonesia and Turkey in this prestigious world-class business meeting event.

“To penetrate the Turkish market, we must know and optimize trade events in Turkey,” said Doddy.

According to Doddy, there are already more than 20 companies in Indonesia that have registered at the MUSIAD Expo to join together in the promotion program for Indonesian products in the international arena.

“Most of the participants are UMKM and some are from BUMN,” said Doddy.

Previously on Tuesday, the Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul held a virtual discussion about the event on how to penetrate the Turkish market with the West Java Province Cooperatives and SME Service, which was also attended by the West Java Industry and Trade Service and various business players who already have businesses in Turkey.

On this occasion, Indonesian Consul General Imam Asy’ari emphasized the need for proactive steps such as following a product promotion event calendar to find out market characteristics and understand product quality regulations in Turkey.

“The need for Indonesian MSMEs to build a business network including channels with the diaspora business community of Indonesian entrepreneurs in Turkey, to get best practices, and synergize in controlling the market,” said Imam.

Based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several Indonesian MSME products such as coffee, pepper, wood crafts and jewelry, as well as herbal and spa products have successfully penetrated the Turkish market. (T/RE1)

