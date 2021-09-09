Indonesia Provides Free Halal Certification for Micro and Small Businesses

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religion launches the Free Halal Certification Program or Healthy for Micro and Small Enterprises.

Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said this free halal certification program would greatly help business actors in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the current pandemic atmosphere when the business climate is declining, the presence of free halal certification for MSEs is an oasis of hope,” said Minister Yaqut in a written statement on Wednesday.

He ensures that with halal certification, business actors not only meet the requirements of halal and hygiene, but also increase a positive image about guaranteeing halal products.

Because according to him, the world community recognizes halal products as synonymous with quality and hygiene.

“So, it is not surprising that the growth of halal products continues to increase, even becoming a global lifestyle or halal lifestyle,” said Minister Yaqut.

He explained that the Sehati program is aimed at Micro and Small Enterprises, because most of them do not have halal certification.

“Through this free halal certification, it is hoped that more MSEs can penetrate the global halal market,” said Minister Yaqut. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)