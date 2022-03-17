“Tjoet Meutia Declaration” Results of the International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine (IWCLA) organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Thursday in Jakarta resulted in the “Tjoet Meutia Declaration”.

The “Tjoet Meutia Declaration” was read in front of the conference participants by Onny Firyanti Hamidy, who was recently appointed as Chair of the Maemunah Center (Mae_C).

By giving thanks and asking Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala for help. Conference participants announced the draft “Tjoet Meutia Declaration” 1443 H/2022 as follows:

1. Calling for the unity and integrity of the movement of all factions in Palestine as a source of strength for resistance against the brutal actions of the Zionist Israel against Palestinian women and children.

2. Initiate the formation of an alliance of non-governmental organizations on a national, regional and international scale for the defense of Palestinian women and children.

3. Calling on the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the World Parliament to reject the normalization of relations with Israel.

4. Calling on the millennial generation to increase awareness of the Palestinian issue, as well as optimize the potential and progress of information technology to oppose all kinds of Zionist Israel propaganda as a form of support for the struggle for the liberation of Al Aqsa and Palestine.

5. Inviting all women to consistently support the Palestinian people, especially Palestinian women.

6. Condemning he violation of Human Rights (HAM) committed by Israel against Palestinian women and children prisoners and the Murabitah.

7. Inviting all Muslim women to instill education in the Qur’an and Al Hadith as well as the history of Palestine to children from an early age as the basis of love for the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

8. Calling on international advocates to participate in defending Palestinian women and children prisoners by fighting for their rights that have been violated by Israeli Zionists while in prison.

According to the committee’s statement, the Declaration was called the ‘Declaration of Tjoet Meutia’ by taking the name of Tjoet Meutia, a woman national hero, who became a warlord during the Aceh War against the Dutch colonialists. Then the location where this international conference takes place is in the Tjoet Meutia area, Central Jakarta. T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)