Three Former US Presidents Launch Afghanistan Refugee Aid Organization

Washington, MINA – Three former US presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush launched an organization to assist the resettlement process of about 65,000 Afghans who are now moving to the US.

“Welcome.US” will bring together leading refugee organizations, governments and businesses to engage in assisting the resettlement efforts of Afghan refugees. USA Today reported on Wednesday.

“The United States has long been a beacon of hope and protection for those seeking safety,” said Welcome.US Co-Chairs Cecilia Muñoz and John Bridgeland.

The speech added, the activity is an effort to welcome Afghans who have contributed so much to the US.

The US evacuated more than 120,000 people from the country. About 65,000 of them are Afghan refugees.

Many refugees who come to the US are applicants for the Special Immigrant Visa program, for Afghan nationals who helped the United States during the 20-year conflict.

The organization will work with local and state officials, businesses, veterans groups, faith-based organizations and refugee organizations to get involved in helping Afghan refugees. Refugees will need clothing, food and housing when they arrive with almost nothing from their home countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)