Thousands of Jordanians March to the Border with Palestine in a Show of Support

Amman, MINA – Thousands of Jordanians marched on Friday towards the Jordanian-Palestinian border in a show of support to the Palestinian people in light of the recent Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaz Strip and in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The demonstrators demanded the authorities to open the border, as thousands gathered in front of the Martyr’s Memorial of the Battle of Karameh in the Karameh area, just near King Hussein Bridge border crossing with the occupied West Bank, WAFA reported.

Thousands of Jordanians who participated in the border, chanted “With our souls and blood we sacrifice for you, Al-Aqsa,” as well as slogans that condemned the Israeli aggression and occupation.

Besides the border protests, protests were called for in all the Kingdom’s governorates in condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Other protests were held over the past few days in Jordan which urged the government to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman and to cancel the peace treaty with the occupying state.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)