Thousands of Israelis Storm Netanyahu’s Residence in Protest Corruption

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis on Tuesday night stormed in front of the residence of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, protesting the alleged acts of corruption.

Demonstrators surged through police custody, condemning “government corruption and worsening economic conditions.” Quds Press reported.

Hebrew media, such as the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and Channel 13, released videos showing protesters trying to cross the barrier to the Netanyahu residence, when police confronted them.

The demonstration was organized by activists of the “Black Banner” movement, which has held several protests in recent months to demand Netanyahu resign.

The Israeli Central Court is examining the charges against Netanyahu, which includes allegations of fraud, bribery, and abuse of trust.

The court can bring Netanyahu to prison if convicted by the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis suffer from severe economic consequences due to the inability of the government to handle the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 850,000 of them are in unemployment, according to official data.

Israel announced on Tuesday that there were more than a thousand new cases of Coronavirus infection, which was the largest number of daily infections since the outbreak last month.

The total number of infections in Israel to date has reached 21,393, with 368 deaths.

Israel is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus, which earlier declined last week. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)