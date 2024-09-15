Thousands of Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv, Demanding Gaza Captives Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of antigovernment Israeli protesters have gathered in central Tel Aviv, calling for more efforts to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

According Al Jazeera, the protesters gathered outside army headquarters and other government buildings on Saturday, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urging him to reach a deal with the Palestinian group Hamas to ensure the return of about 100 captives still held in the war-battered strip.

Mass protests have been renewed in Israel in the past two weeks after the bodies of six captives were recovered from Gaza. An estimated 750,000 people attended last weekend’s rally.

Families of the captives who participated in Saturday’s rally said they are frustrated over the government’s failed negotiations to bring the captives home. Many blamed Netanyahu for not reaching a deal because they believe it will help him remain in power as long as the war lasts.

“This deal-sabotaging government is forsaking the captives and abandoning them to die,” said Yotam Cohen, the brother of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza.

Hamas-led fighters killed more than 1,100 people and took nearly 250 captive during their attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

Israel’s war on Gaza has since killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and displaced almost its entire 2.3 million population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)