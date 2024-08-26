Thousands of Israelis Demand Netanyahu’s Removal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticized for sabotaging ceasefire negotiations that could facilitate the return of hosts still held in Gaza.

The protests took place on Saturday across Tel Aviv, the occupied holy city of al-Quds (Jerusalem), Haifa, Caesarea in the northern part of the region, and the central city of Be’er Sheva, among other locations, Press TV reported.

The demonstrators called for new elections and an immediate resolution of the agreement aimed at freeing the hostages.

About 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 of last year, during a historic operation launched against the territory occupied by the Gaza resistance group.

The Israeli regime responded to the operation with a genocidal war that has so far claimed the lives of over 40,300 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)