Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims Pray Together to Prevent Corona

Dhaka, MINA – Tens of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims held a joint prayer in the Raipur field, southern Bangladesh om Wednesday to prevent outbreaks of coronavirus in the country.

Local police chief Tota Miah said the committee did not get permission from the authorities to hold the event. According to an AFP report.

According to his monitoring, around 10,000 Muslims gathered after the Fajr prayer to pray by reciting the “healing verses” from the Quran to cleanse the country from the deadly virus.

Organizers claim the number reaches 25,000, and photos of the meeting are widely shared on social media.

The authorities have closed the school and asked local residents to avoid large gatherings in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. The Straits Times reports.

The mass activity caused many netizens’ comments, including Abdur Rahman on Facebook.

“It can’t be trusted how they did it without telling the police. They will be responsible if something happens to people in the region, “netizens wrote.

Another comment on YouTube on behalf of Fred said, “Will it bring the virus to your children, parents, grandparents, and your siblings, aunts and uncles and your friends? Unwise actions”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)