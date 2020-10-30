Thousands Muslims Celebrate Prophet’s Birthday at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Despite the Israeli police strict procedures at the gates of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of Palestinians managed to reach the Mosque to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on Thursday.

Dozens of buses depart from the occupied hinterland for Al-Aqsa, passing through outposts at the Damascus Gate for a rigorous check on personal ID cards and bags. Al Jazeera reports.

In the alleys of Old City, visitors spread out in search of “mushbak” candy, which residents know as gifts for others. Several shops were forced to remain closed due to pandemic.

After going through a lot of checks, congregants can participate in the Maulid celebration organized by the Islamic Waqf Department in the Al-Qibli prayer hall.

The Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa, Shaykh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, conveyed the stages of the Prophet’s life journey, starting from genealogy, hijrah, and challenges of his struggle.

“This is a day of light, gift, and joy, a day to build the Islamic nation in the eastern and western world,” he said.

Regarding the insult against the Prophet Muhammad, the Judge in Jerusalem, Shyaikh Wasef al-Bakri, said, “This year’s celebration of the Prophet’s birth coincided with fierce attacks on Islam, Muslims, and the Prophet. It actually evokes the spirit of unity and defense from Muslims around the world ”

“Our defense of the Prophet is the defense of our religion, ourselves, our civilization, and our culture, because the Prophet is noble and great,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the Mufti of Jerusalem, Shaykh Muhammad Hussein in his tausiyah said that the insult to religion and its symbols has crossed all the red lines rejected by Muslims.

“We are here from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, announcing that all Muslims reject any prejudice against our religion,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)