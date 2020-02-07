Thousand of Palestinians Perform Dawn Prayer in Al-Aqsa Amid Israel’s Restrictions

Al-Quds, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians perform Dawn Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine occupied by Israel on Friday despite strict restrictions imposed by Israeli police.

The worshipers marched peacefully inside the compound after the prayers and shouted slogans who swore to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque by all means, Palinfo reported.

Israeli police forces attacked a number of worshipers who were worshiping and detained others, including a woman.

Before dawn prayer, Israeli police forces tightened several checkpoints in the Old City of Jerusalem and tried to block the movement of buses carrying Palestinians from occupied 1948 to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the other hand, Israeli Forces also stormed the Shu’fat refugee camp in Jerusalem and clashed with Palestinians, reportedly no-one was injured in the incident.

Since Wednesday, four Palestinians have died in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)