The Virtues of First 10 Days of Dzulhijjah

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Today we enter the beginning of the month of Dzulhijjah (the month of Hajj), the last month of the Hijri Calendar. In connection with the presence of the month of Dzulhijjah, the first ten days have more glory.

This is as Allah mentions in the beginning of Surah al-Fajr:

وَ الْفَجْرِ* وَلَيَالٍ عَشْرٍ

Meaning: ‘By the dawn, and by the ten nights. (Surah al-Fajr: 1-2).

Ibn Rajab explained, “ten nights” means the first ten days of the month of Dzulhijjah.

In the second verse of Surah Al-Fajr, Allah swears by mentioning the first ten days, the month of Dzulhijjah. This shows the virtue of the ten days.

If all the creatures that Allah made an oath, then they are special creatures, which are proof of the greatness and majesty of Allah.

Like “Wal Ashri” (by the times), shows how important time is. “Wadhdhuha” (for the sake of Dhuha time), shows how important Duha time is. “Wal Qolami” (and for the sake of the pen), how important pen/stationery is. Including “Wal Fajri” (for the sake of dawn).

For this reason, the good deeds that are done in the first 10 days of the month of Dzulhijjah are deeds that are loved by Allah. Exceeding good deeds done outside that time limit.

This is as mentioned in the hadith of Ibn Abbas Radhiallahu ‘Anhu, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam said:

مَا مِنْ أَيَّامٍ الْعَمَلُ الصَّالِحُ فِيهَا أَحَبُّ إِلَى اللَّهِ مِنْ هَذِهِ الأَيَّامِ. يَعْنِى أَيَّامَ الْعَشْرِ. قَالُوا يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ وَلاَ الْجِهَادُ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ قَالَ « وَلاَ الْجِهَادُ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ إِلاَّ رَجُلٌ خَرَجَ بِنَفْسِهِ وَمَالِهِ فَلَمْ يَرْجِعْ مِنْ ذَلِكَ بِشَىْءٍ

Meaning: “There is no day on which a good deed is more beloved to Allah than a good deed done in these ten days (the first ten days of Dhulhijjah).” The companions asked, “O Messenger of Allah, is that even more important than jihad fi sabilillah? The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam replied, “Including more important than jihad fi sabilillah. Except for those who go out with their souls and wealth (to the field of jihad), and no one returns (martyrdom and their property is taken by the enemy).” (Narrated by Bukhari).

Some of the good deeds that can be done in the month of Dzulhijjah include increasing fasting from the 1st to the 9th of Dhulhijjah, especially Fasting Arafah on the 9th of Dhulhijjah, the reward of which can erase the sins of two years.

As mentioned in the hadith:

صِيَامُ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ أَحْتَسِبُ عَلَى اللَّهِ أَنْ يُكَفِّرَ السَّنَةَ الَّتِى قَبْلَهُ وَالسَّنَةَ الَّتِى بَعْدَهُ وَصِيَامُ يَوْمِ عَاشُورَاءَ أَحْتَسِبُ عَلَى اللَّهِ أَنْ يُكَفِّرَ السَّنَةَ الَّتِى قَبْلَهُ

Meaning: “Fasting Arafah (9th Dzulhijjah) can erase sins a year ago and a year to come. Fasting Ashura (the 10th of Muharram) can wash away the sins of a year ago.” (HR Muslim).

Other deeds include multiplying reciting takbir (Allahu Akbar), tahlil (laa ilaha illallah), tasbih (subhanallah), tahmid (Alhamdulillah), istighfar (astaghfirullah), reading the Quran, giving infaq in the way of Allah, helping others in need, and pray for the good.

Other main practices are Eid al-Adha prayers (10 Dhulhijjah), making qurban (10th, 11th, 12th to 13th Dhulhijjah), and the biggest one is to perform the pilgrimage to the Baitullah for those who are able to do it. Even this pilgrimage takes place in the month of Dzulhijjah, where the peak of the pilgrimage, Wukuf in Padang Arafah, takes place on the 9th of Dhulhijjah.

Hopefully, we can increase worship and righteous deeds on the occasion of the first ten days of the month of Dzulhijjah this year. Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)