The Important Events Anniversaries for Palestinians in November

Many important and historic events for Palestinans are commemorated this month. Here a Statement Issued by the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta regarding the important events Anniversary in November.

2 November: the Balfour Declaration

2 November 1917, the Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British government during the First World War announcing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

On this centennial of the ignoble Balfour Declaration, we appeal once again for international protection of our people, for the enforcement of UN resolutions, and for the adoption of measures by all States in compliance with their international obligations to help usher an end to Israeľ’s colonization and occupation of our land.

11 November: The Anniversary of the Death of the Late Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat

11 November 2004, was pronounced the death Yasser Arafat. Israel as the “first, fundamental and only suspect in the assassination of Yasser Arafat. Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned to death with radioactive polonium.

15 November: Declaration of Independence Day

On November 15, 1988, the Palestine National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), issued the Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

The announcement was made by the late prominent Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat from Algeria, in which he stated that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.

Even more than 140 countries in the world have already recognized Palestine as a state, it continues under the occupation and siege of Israel.

More than three decades have passed since Palestine declared independence, yet this cause remains unfulfilled as the Israeli occupation continues and recognition by major world powers is lacking.

29 November: the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B). On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (1)).

On this International Day, let us commit ourselves to breathing new life into the peace process so that the goals of statehood for Palestinians, carn be realized before this tragedy takes too many more lives. the international community has also played an important part in this conflict from its very beginnings, and cannot escape its own responsibility to contribute to a solution.

The Palestinian people have the right to enjoy freedom, dignity, and independence in their Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital. This is very important for our region to enjoy security, safety and stability. Peace is our ultimate goal. It is a Palestinian, Arab and international interest. It is within our reach, if there is a political will and there are sincere intentions to achieve it for a better future for all our peoples and for all our children.(AK/RE1/R1)

