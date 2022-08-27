The Importance of Spreading Salaam

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Let us reflect on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala contained in the Qur’an Surah An-Nisa verse 86;

وَاِذَا حُيِّيْتُمْ بِتَحِيَّةٍ فَحَيُّوْا بِاَحْسَنَ مِنْهَآ اَوْ رُدُّوْهَا ۗ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ كَانَ عَلٰى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ حَسِيْبًا

“If you are honored with an honor (salam), repay that honor with something better than it or repay it with something commensurate. Verily, Allah is All-Accounting for everything.” (Surah An-Nisa: 86)

Ibn Kathir in his commentary explains, if a Muslim greets us, then return a salaam that is better than him or reply to him with the same salaam. That is, if someone greets you with the words “Assalamu alaikum”, respond with “Waalaikum salam warahmatullah”, If he says “Assalamu alaikum warahmatullah.” Answer with “Waalaikum salam warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.”

Shaykh Ar-Raghib Al-Asfihani said, “the sentence of tahiyah” is a form of respect, meaning a prayer so that those who are respected live in good health and live a long life.

According to the interpretation of Al-Azhar, the ancient Arabs when meeting their friends, they saluted with the words, “Hayyakallah (may Allah protect your life or long life)”

Similar to what is done by Indonesian people who do not understand the rules of Islam, they say “Life” as a sign of respect.

After Islam came, they were taught congratulation and respect that was deeper in meaning, namely by saying, “Assalamu alaikukum (may peace and happiness surround you). Salam means peace, happiness, health and well-being and a happy life in this world and the hereafter.

In the words Assalamu alaikum, there is a lot of hope and prayer. What is the meaning of life, but empty of a sense of peace and safety.

Friday congregation which is glorified by Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala

In other verses of the Qur’an, several virtues of salaam are mentioned, including;

Greetings, apart from being a salaam and a prayer for congratulations in the world, also a happy life in the hereafter and a prayer for getting pleasure in the form of heaven. It is contained in the sura Ibrahim [14] verse 23:

وَأُدْخِلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ جَنَّٰتٍ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَٰرُ خَٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِمْ ۖ تَحِيَّتُهُمْ فِيهَا سَلَٰمٌ (ابرهيم [١٤]: ٢٣)

“And those who believe and do righteous deeds will be admitted into Paradise under which rivers flow; they will abide therein by the permission of their Lord. Their salutation in Paradise is salaam.”

2. Salaam is the greeting of an angel when visiting a believer in heaven. This is stated in the Surah Ar-Ra’ad [13] verses 23-24.

سَلَٰمٌ عَلَيْكُم بِمَا صَبَرْتُمْ ۚ فَنِعْمَ عُقْبَى ٱلدَّارِ (الرعد [١٣]: ٢٤)

“Congratulations with your patience (while living in the world)”. Then what a good place to end it.”

3. Salaam is the greeting of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala to the Prophet Muhammad and all the chosen Anbiya’. It is contained in the Surah An-Naml [27] verse 59.

قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ وَسَلَٰمٌ عَلَىٰ عِبَادِهِ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱصْطَفَىٰٓ ۗ ءَآللَّهُ خَيْرٌ أَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ (النمل [٢٧]: ٥٩)

Say: “Praise be to Allah and peace be upon His chosen servants. Is Allah better, or what do they associate with Him?”

4. Salaam is Allah’s greeting to Prophet Noah Alaihi Salam after surviving a flash flood. The story is found in Surah Hud [11] verse 48.

قِيلَ يَٰنُوحُ ٱهْبِطْ بِسَلَٰمٍ مِّنَّا وَبَرَكَٰتٍ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰٓ أُمَمٍ مِّمَّن مَّعَكَ ۚ …(هود [١١]: ٤٨)

It was said: “O Noah, come down in peace and full of blessings from Us upon you and upon the (believers) people of those who are with you. ”

Salaam is a greeting from the angels to Prophet Ibrahim Alaihi Salam when he will be blessed with a child, namely Isaac and his answer to the angel as contained in Surah Hud [11] verse 69

وَلَقَدْ جَآءَتْ رُسُلُنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ بِٱلْبُشْرَىٰ قَالُوا۟ سَلَٰمًا ۖ قَالَ سَلَٰمٌ ۖ …(هود [١١]: ٦٩)

“And indeed Our messengers (angels) have come to Abraham with good news, they say: “Congratulations”. Ibrahim replied: “Congratulations.”

Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam explained, spreading Salaam is like spreading love among the people. He described greetings as something that would lead to love and compassion. Love and compassion between fellow Muslims is a manifestation of the perfection of faith and that is the main characteristic of the inhabitants of Paradise.

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said:

لَا تَدْخُلُونَ الْجَنَّةَ حَتَّى تُؤْمِنُوا وَلَا تُؤْمِنُوا حَتَّى تَحَابُّوا اَوَلَا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى شَيْءٍ إِذَا فَعَلْتُمُوهُ تَحَابَبْتُمْ أَفْشُوا السَّلَامَ بَيْنَكُمْ (رواه مسلم)

“By the One in whose hand my soul is, you will not enter heaven until you believe, and you will not believe until you love one another, and may I tell you about something that, if you did, you would love one another? Spread the greetings among yourselves.” (HR Muslim)

Aside from being a form of affection and love, salaam is also a form of prayer and hope so that the person who is greeted with greetings gets safety from all calamities and slander.

By spreading salaam to fellow Muslims, we will get mercy and honor, as an expiation of sins, with promised forgiveness, and be bestowed with blessings in life.

Salaam is one way to make communication not just pleasantries, but purely from the bottom of a pure heart. Salaam can also maintain the feel of intimacy between friends, relatives and friends. Greeting someone with a greeting can provide calm, a sense of peace and dilute an awkward atmosphere.

May we all Muslims be able to spread salaam sincerely, as a form of our submission and obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala and a form of love for fellow Muslims. (T/RE1)

