The First Batch of Umrah Pilgrims Arrives in Makkah

Makkah, MINA – The first batch of Umrah pilgrims arrived in the Holy City of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday local time, after the start of the Umrah season after the peak of the pilgrimage.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has also coordinated with the relevant authorities.

The coordination was carried out to regulate the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque through special doors, while ensuring the implementation of preventive measures and physical distancing.

Saudi Arabia also announced that Umrah services for foreign pilgrims will resume with the start of the Islamic New Year on 1 Muharram 1443 or 10 August 2021.

In the implementation of Umrah times, there are certain locations for pilgrims to pray according to the Covid-19 protocol. Pilgrims are also required to follow signs on the floor while performing Tawaf as seen during Hajj and during the coronavirus pandemic.

Umrah pilgrims can access the website of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and also can download Manasia App for online Umrah application.

Umrah itself, as it is known, has been postponed in the first week of Dzulhijjah in preparation for the Hajj which began last July 17. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)