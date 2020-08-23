The Fire at Indonesian AGO Building Finally Went Out after 11 Hours

Jakarta, MINA -Indonesian Attorney General’s Building was hit by a violent fire for 11 hours. The fire department has now finished putting out the fire.

“The cooling process is for this morning,” said Mulat Wijayanto, PR of the DKI Jakarta Gulkarmat Service, in his statement on Sunday, August 23.

Mulat said that the current condition of the AGO. According to him, the fire spread throughout the building at around 00.50 a.m and 02.00 a.m.

“The entire building has been burned down,” he said.

“The large propagation returned at 00.50 and 02.00 this morning and spread throughout the building area,” he continued.

As is known, the fire started at 19.10 p.m on Saturday. If it is accumulated, the Attorney General’s Building has been burned for more than 11 hours.

Based on the information obtained, the fire started at the Attorney General’s Office Staff Building. Then, the fire spread to burn the room of the Attorney General, and a number of other officials of the Attorney General’s Office.

Meanwhile, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin said his party was still investigating the cause of the fire. However, he made sure that all the case files and detainees were safe

“We are still investigating. But the main thing is that the case files are not here,” said ST Burhanuddin at the AGO. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)