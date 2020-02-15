The Embassy of Uzbekistan held Briefing dedicated to the first Tashkent International Investment Forum

By: Nia S. Amira*

On February 12, 2020, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Jakarta held Briefing dedicated to the first Tashkent International Investment Forum.

On March 5-6, 2020 the capital of Uzbekistan will host the first Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The Forum will bring together senior government officials, international experts, executives of international organizations, financial institutions, companies, banks and mainstream media from across the world. Among participants there are Indonesian companies as well.

Agenda of the forum will feature discussions within several tracks. Among them are “Openness for Business”, “Deepening Regional Ties” and “Utilizing Technological Innovations”.

The Forum is being held by the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr. Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev.

It is worth noting that since late 2016, when Shavkat M. Mirziyoyev was elected the President, tremendous political, legal and economic reforms have been initiated in the country.

High priority is given to the rule of law and implementing the principles of democracy in state institutions as well as liberalization of the economy.

Thereby, the first Tashkent International Investment Forum plays an important role in making the new image of Uzbekistan in this reformation period.

Uzbekistan and Indonesia have historically enjoyed friendly relations which have very deep roots. Since the independence of Uzbekistan, Indonesia has been one of the core partners in the Southeast Asian region.

In recent years we could move forward to the economic cooperation as well. Trade volume is rising. Indonesian and Uzbek business circles become more and more active in their cooperation and the two countries enjoy mutual cooperation one to another.

It has been noted that upcoming Tashkent International Investment Forum will contribute to further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

It is the time to observe the process of upcoming Forum in Uzbekistan which declared the democracy, the rule of law and economic liberalization as main principles of state policy.

Registration for the Tashkent International Investment Forum is available via the link www.tiif.uz.(AK/R1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

*Nia S. Amira is an Indonesian author, journalist and linguist. She writes on culture, international affairs, multiculturalism and religious studies. Her articles have appeared in over thirty newspapers that are published in Europe, Asia, and United States.