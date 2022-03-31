Ten of Thousands Palestinians Join Land Day Mass Festival

Gaza, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians participated in the Land Day mass festival at the coastal fishing port of Gaza City on Wednesday.

The festival entitled “One Homeland, One People”, coordinated by the National Authority for Support of the Palestinian People in the Occupied Territories” was attended by leaders of Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip. Quds Press reports.

The participants waved Palestinian flags and banners, which affirmed the Palestinian people’s obedience to their land, its sanctity and resistance.

Maher Mezher, Vice President of the National Authority emphasized that “this Land Day represents the most powerful act of sacrifice and redemption for our people, who rose up in popular resistance in villages and cities”.

Mezher added that the Palestinian people have always formed a fortress that the occupation plans cannot penetrate, despite all their racist decisions.

“We are always ready to sacrifice the most precious, blood and sacrifices to face any crime against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Every March 30, Palestinians commemorate Land Day, the day on which six Palestinians died as martyrs, in protest against Israel’s decision to confiscate around 21,000 dunams of Galilee land and the land of the Triangle (occupied northern Palestine in 1948) and Negev land (south) in 1976. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)