Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers Visit Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – The Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers visited Saudi Arabia for their first state visit under the new government.

According to Al Mayadeen, Saudi Minister of Defense Khaled bin Salman stated on Thursday during a meeting with the Syrian delegation from the new government, “It is time for Syria to stabilize and rise” following the collapse of the previous regime.

The visiting Syrian delegation includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Foreign Minister Assaad Hassan al-Shibani, and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab.

Bin Salman further added in a post on X that their discussions focused on the developments in Syria, as well as ways to support the “transitional political process” in the country.

He also mentioned, “Our brothers and sisters in Syria have suffered for years due to war, destruction, and harsh living conditions. It is time for Syria to achieve stability and rise, and to utilize its potential, most importantly its people.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan also met with his new counterpart from Syria to discuss the latest developments in Syria and efforts to restore the country.

Bin Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s position “in supporting Syria’s stability and security, ensuring its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

The Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday after receiving an invitation from his Saudi counterpart. (T/RE1/P2)

