Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missile Attack against Military Sites

Sana’a, MINA – Syrian air defense systems intercepted an Israeli missile attack early Saturday, according to the Sana news agency.

The strikes targeted military sites in the southern and central regions, a military source told Sana, adding that the attack began around 2 a.m. local time (2300GMT), Anadolu Agency reports.

Missiles were launched from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and parts of Lebanon.

Air defenses shot down several missiles, according to the source. Efforts are ongoing to verify the full effect of the attack.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage.

Israel announced early Saturday that its military conducted “precise strikes” against “military targets” in Iran, as explosions were heard in Tehran.

“Right now, the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Danial Hagari said in a statement.

Israeli army radio said dozens of Israeli aircraft are launching attacks against Tehran, Meshed and a power station in Karaj. (T/RE1/P2)

