Suicide Bomb in Front of Makassar Cathedral Church

Jakarta, MINA – The people of Makassar were shocked by a bomb explosion in front of the Cathedral Church, Jalan Kajaolalido, Makassar, South Sulawesi on Sunday March 28.

Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Argo Yuwono, confirmed that there was a suicide bombing at the Makassar Cathedral church. Thus, it was quoted from Kompas TV.

Argo said that there were victims who died and injured as a result of the bomb explosion that occurred on the Palm Sunday commemoration which fell today.

The police said that it was suspected that two perpetrators detonated themselves in front of the Makassar Cathedral Church.

Due to this incident nine civilians were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Last month, there were about 20 terrorists transferred from Makassar to Jakarta, it is suspected that this is still related to this incident.

After the incident, the police will closely guard all churches that will hold Easter services.

As a result of the large explosion that occurred, the vehicles around the location were also destroyed, besides that there were also pieces of human bodies.

Currently, the police will immediately identify whether the findings of the remains belonged to suicide bombers or victims of civil society.

Religious leaders in Makassar City also gave direction to the congregation to remain calm. (T/RE1)

