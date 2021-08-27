Suicide Bombings in Kabul Airport Kills 13 People

uicide Bombings in Kabul Airport Kills 13 PeoplSmoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Kabul, MINA – An explosion occurred on Thursday outside Kabul airport, where thousands have gathered to try to flee Afghanistan by Western air transport, since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.

A Taliban official said the bombing killed 13 people, including children. Many Taliban guards were among the injured, according to the official, The Times of Israel reported.

A US official told Fox News the explosion near one of the airport gates in Kabul was a suicide bombing and gunfight. The outlet said at least three US troops were injured and there were also Afghan casualties.

A US official told Politico that Islamic State (ISIS) was responsible for the bombing. However, the group has not officially claimed responsibility.

The US media reported that a second explosion at the nearby Baron Hotel occurred moments later, without further details.

Western countries have warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of a massive evacuation effort.

Several countries have urged people to avoid airports, where an official said there was a suicide bomb threat. However, in the days before the evacuation effort ended, few heeded the call. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)