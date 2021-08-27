Select Language

Suicide Bombings in Kabul Airport Kills 13 People

Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Kabul, MINA – An explosion occurred on Thursday outside Kabul airport, where thousands have gathered to try to flee Afghanistan by Western air transport, since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.

A Taliban official said the bombing killed 13 people, including children. Many Taliban guards were among the injured, according to the official, The Times of Israel reported.

A US official told Fox News the explosion near one of the airport gates in Kabul was a suicide bombing and gunfight. The outlet said at least three US troops were injured and there were also Afghan casualties.

A US official told Politico that Islamic State (ISIS) was responsible for the bombing. However, the group has not officially claimed responsibility.

The US media reported that a second explosion at the nearby Baron Hotel occurred moments later, without further details.

Western countries have warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of a massive evacuation effort.

Several countries have urged people to avoid airports, where an official said there was a suicide bomb threat. However, in the days before the evacuation effort ended, few heeded the call. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

