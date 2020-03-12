Five Suspected Suicide Bombings Near US Embassy in Tunis Arrested (photo special)

Tunis, MINA – Five people have been arrested in Tunisia for a double suicide attack that killed a police officer near the United States Embassy in Tunis last week, prosecutors said on Tuesday, March 10.

Two suicide bombers attacked outside the embassy on Friday, wounding six other people and another explosion rocked the capital by armed groups.

The five detainees were arrested on Saturday and detained at the police station in the Capital City, El Gorjani district, which specializes in anti-terrorism investigations, spokesman Sofiene Sliti said, Nahar Net reported.

Tunisian media reported that the two suicide bombers were people from Tunis who served their sentences after being found guilty of terror charges in 2014.

The attack on midday Friday rocked the Berges du Lac district, where the embassy is very fortified. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)