Sudan Instructs Friday Prayers Outside the Mosque

Khartoum, MINA – Minister of Religion & Endowments of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Nasraldin Mofarah issued instructions to all mosques, including Imam Rawatib, Preachers and all worshipers, to hold Friday prayers outside the mosque as part of preventing the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

The statement was delivered Thursday. He believes, carpet is one of the main sources of the spread of coronavirus when they prostrate, “Mofarah said in a press statement in Khartoum.

Minister Mofarah also ordered that Friday sermons and prayers was shortened to be made in about 10 minutes. In addition, rules for entering the mosque area must pay attention to protocols including: wearing masks, sterilizing hands, and washing hands with soap when leaving the mosque.

Sudan’s Ministry of Health announced Thursday that three people have been infected by corona, two of them Sudanese and one foreigner (Spanish).

Meanwhile, referring to available data, the total number of people undergoing quarantine reached 13 people under surveillance and 42 people were excluded from quarantine after laboratory testing proved free of COVID-19.

The Sudanese Police have also issued a decree banning the movement of public vehicles and private cars that carry passengers in and out between regions for an undetermined time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)