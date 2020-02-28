Statement of Saudi Arabian Embassy Regarding to Umra Suspend

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta said that the relevant health authorities in Saudi Arabia continue to closely follow the development of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and emphasize the seriousness of the government to implement recognized international standards.

In a written statement received by MINA on Thursday, the embassy stated that it supported the efforts of countries and international organizations, especially the WHO, in stopping the spread of the virus and eradicating it.

Based on recommendations from health authorities related to implementing the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventative measures to prevent the entry and spread of the COVID-19 into Saudi Arabia, the government has decided to take the following preventive measures.

Temporarily suspend arrivals to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Suspend arrivals to the territory of Saudi Arabia on tourist visas for those who come from countries where there is a shophouse that spreads the COVID-19, according to criteria determined by competent health authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Suspend the use of National Identity Card for Saudi citizens and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council in traveling to and from Saudi Arabia, except for Saudi nationals who are abroad who when exiting the card, and citizens from countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council who are currently in the territory of Saudi Arabia and enter with the national identity card and want to return to their country.

It is done so that the authorities can verify the entry points of the countries visited by people who enter before their arrival in Saudi Arabia, and implement health precautions to deal with those who come from these countries.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia asserted the procedure is temporary, and will continue to be evaluated by the authorities, as well as reaffirming its support for all steps taken by the international world in dealing with the spread of the virus in question.

The Foreign Ministry also asked all Saudi citizens not to travel to countries indicated by the spread of the virus.

“May Allah Almighty save us and all humanity from all dangers,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)