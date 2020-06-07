Statement of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regarding to George Floyd Death and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – A forum for the unity of Muslims, Jama’ah Muslimin (HiIzbullah) issued a statement of attitude regarding the death of George Floyd, a citizen of the United States, in Mineapolis on May 25, 2020, given the incident is classified as a tragic humanitarian tragedy.

The statement of attitude signed by Amir (Chief) of the Central Ukhuwah Assembly (MUP) H. Bustamin Utje was issued on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Jakarta containing seven points as follows:

First, the death caused by the violence of Mineapolis police officers is made a valuable lesson by all parties that the value of human life cannot be replaced by anything and must be protected by anyone especially the security authorities in all countries.

That eliminating a human soul without a valid reason is amount to a crime against all humans and instead saving one human soul is worth saving all humans, as His words in the Qur’an surah Al-Maidah [5] verse 32:

“…whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one – it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. And our messengers had certainly come to them with clear proofs. Then indeed many of them, [even] after that, throughout the land, were transgressors.” (Al-Maidah [5] verse 32).

Second, that law enforcement officials should stand first in the context of law enforcement rather than being the party that uses legal authority to actually commit acts of violence and or other violations of law.

Third, related to the above point, it is important that security officers do not misuse the techniques of handling security disturbances against civilians who should get legal protection. In this case, we urge that knee-to-neck (knee-to-neck) technique is not used to anyone unless it is very forced and with careful and disciplined control.

George Floyd’s death was because the technique abused against victims who were helpless and unable to even breathe and had begged for forgiveness to stop acts that had turned into torture.

Fourth, Floyd’s death turns out to reveal the injustice of certain races which is a sign of unresolved injustice problems in various parts of the world.

It is time for all state leaders to lead their respective countries to ensure that there is no more occupation, injustice and tyranny against any race on earth along with all its derivatives namely racial discrimination, racial harassment, violations of human rights and racial violence in disguise or overt blatant.

Fifth, if Floyd’s death led to violent protests in various cities in the United States even to Europe and Australia and prosecuted members of the Mineapolis police department (Mineapolis Police Department, MPD) as third-degree homicide. then the citizens of the world should behave the same way about the fate of Palestinians.

Until this moment Palestinians are still and always victims of violence and even the barbarity of the Israeli army. The knee-to-neck grappling technique is commonly used against Palestinians and even teenagers and minors. Countless deaths of Palestinians due to Israeli army violence are precisely a grave breach of law.

Sixth, finally, we urge all parties, especially the leaders of the state, to be truly responsible for the safety and welfare of every citizen, regardless of race, ethnicity or religion.

In addition to matters of safety and welfare that must be guaranteed by the leaders of the country is the freedom of each of its citizens to worship according to the guidance of their religion. It is precisely by the more facilitated by each person to worship properly, the world will be increasingly liberated from various problems caused by the fragility of the human psyche that is far from God. Humans who are religiously religious will be able to behave properly and leave behaviors that endanger themselves and others.

Seventh, really George Floyd’s death is very valuable to be a warning to all parties that the world still requires the hard work of all people to be freed from colonialism, injustice, ignorance, tyranny and crime of human children. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)