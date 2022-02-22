Statement by the Youths of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regarding Hijab Ban in India

Jakarta, MINA – The Youths of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) delivered a statement of their position regarding the hijab ban and the events that occurred in Karnataka, India.

A written statement was read by the student of STAI Al-Fatah Arina during the oration for the Peaceful Action for Solidarity Defending Muslim Women in India, in front of the Indian Embassy, ​​Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Indian government prohibits students from wearing the hijab when they want to take part in activities at school or campus. Many of the students were forced to take off, but not a few also chose not to go to school rather than having to take off their hijab.

The Hindutva extremist group carried out anti-hijab actions in various areas with brutality. They tortured students or female students, to remove their hijab.

Allah commands women to cover their genitals so that their honor and safety are maintained. So the hijab as clothing for Muslim women is part of faith and obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

In the context of humanity, wearing the hijab is also protected by fundamental human rights principles as part of natural rights, namely the right to freedom of religion. So basically, the prohibition of the hijab is a violation of human rights.

Regarding the hijab issue, the Youths of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) expressed the following statements:

1. Strongly condemns the prohibition of hijab for Muslim students and students in schools and colleges by the Government of India.

This is a discriminatory attitude of the majority group which is legalized by the state and the ruling party against minority groups. As long as it also means denial of diversity (multiculturalism) and hatred of Islam (Islamophobia).

2. The prohibition of the hijab is a violation of human rights.

3. Requesting the Government and the ruling party in India to coexist, embracing the nearly 200 million Muslims in India as citizens and compatriots. Because Muslims in India are a part that cannot be erased from Indian history.

4. To all civic groups who are pro against the hijab ban policy in India, it is conveyed that this attitude is not only against the principles of religion, human rights, even Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings about not hurting anyone (ahimsa) and love for the homeland based on humanity (swadesi).

5. Calling on Muslims in India to be steadfast and patient in facing this test. Hopefully the support of the global community can change this hijab ban policy and eliminate Islamophobia in India, with the permission of Allah Ta’ala.

6. We pray that Allah the Exalted will protect Muslims and all components of the nation in India and keep them away from various potential divisions and destruction, Aamiin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. |

This is the statement from the Youths of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) signed by the leader M. Ridwan Thalib. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)