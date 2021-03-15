Sri Lanka to Close More Than 1,000 Islamic Schools

Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, MINA – Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and close more than a thousand Islamic schools in its latest policy.

This is the latest move against Muslims in the country after previously issuing an order to cremate victims of COVID-19.

As quoted from ABC News on Monday, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security, Sarath Weerasekera signed a document on Friday to be submitted to the cabinet.

The contents of this document are regulations prohibiting the full face covering or burqa worn by some Muslim women for “national security” reasons.

“In the past, Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said.

“This is a sign of religious extremism that has emerged recently. We will definitely ban it, “he added.

Previously, the wearing of the burqa in a predominantly Buddhist country had also been temporarily banned.

The ban came in 2019, after Easter bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people.

Weerasekera also said the government plans to ban more than 1,000 madrassas which he says violate national education policies.

“Nobody can open a school and then teach children whatever you want,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim population accounts for about 9 percent of the total population of 22 million people, while Buddhists make up more than 70 percent of the population and the remaining Ethnic Tamils ​​around 15 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)