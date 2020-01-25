Pakistani Ambassador Attends “Pakistan Day” at Fajar Hidayah Islamic School

Cibubur, Bogor Regency, MINA – Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Salik Khan and its delegation visited Fajar Hidayah Integrated Islamic School (SIT) in Kota Wisata, Cibubur, Bogor Regency on Saturday, January 25.

Fajar Hidayah held a program entitled “Pakistan Day”. More than 20 ambassadors of friendly countries have visited the Islamic school before.

The arrival of Pakistani Ambassador was enthusiastically welcomed by the leaders of the foundation, teachers, and students from elementary, junior and senior high school of Fajar Hidayah. After the greeting, he toured each class which decorated with unique work about culture, tourism, food, and traditions.

The Pakistani ambassador expressed joy and admiration for the creativity and knowledge of students about Pakistan even he wanted schools in Pakistan to do the same.

“This is confidence, this is innovation, this is something interesting that students here have, and I want schools in Pakistan to do the same thing,” the Pakistani ambassador said at a press conference.

As a form of appreciation, Pakistani Ambassador will also invite SIT Fajar Hidayah students to attend Pakistan’s National Day in Jakarta.

In addition, he stated, his visit to SIT Fajar Hidayah was the best and memorable event during activities related to Pakistan in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the SIT Fajar Hidayah Foundation, Mirdas Eka Yora said the visit of the Pakistani Ambassador was an educational innovation program outside the curriculum that aims to develop innovation.

“With this “Pakistan Day” students continue to explore. They also feel a concrete example of Pakistani food and drink. This is a learning structure which birth innovation, “Mirdas said.

He hopes that this event will strengthen students’ mentality and make them successful entrepreneurs. Until now, 70 percent of SIT Fajar Hidayah’s alumni have been successful as entrepreneurs.

Fajar Hidayah has branches in several regions in Indonesia such as Kota Wisata, Sentul City, Delta Mas, Aceh, West Sumatra, and Cirebon. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)