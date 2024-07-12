Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Slams West’s Hypocrisy in Gaza

Washington, MINA – Spanish officials continue to speak out against the Israeli war on Gaza, urging other Western countries to take action that would end the Israeli genocide.

The latest comments were made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday. He urged the West to reject “double standards” regarding the war on Gaza.

“If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending international law, this is the same as what we have to do towards Gaza,” he said at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, as reported by Palestine Chronicle on Friday.

The Spanish leader also said there should be a “consistent political position” in which “we don’t have double standards.”

Sanchez added that the world needed to press to “stop this terrible humanitarian crisis” affecting the Palestinians and called for an international peace conference to push for a Palestinian state.

“We need to create the conditions for an immediate and urgent ceasefire,” he said.

On May 28, Spain became the 140th country to recognize the State of Palestine. It was joined by Norway and Ireland and later followed by Slovenia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)