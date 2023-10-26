Spanish Minister Calls on Europe Countries to Sever Diplomatic Relations with Israel

Madrid, MINA – Spain’s acting Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, called on European countries to sever diplomatic relations with Israel and impose an arms embargo and economic sanctions, Middle East Monitor reports.

Belarra said in a post on X on Wednesday, that it is still possible to stop the “genocide” and also called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all other political leaders, who bombed civilians in the Gaza Strip, to be brought before the International Criminal Court.

In a previous statement, Belarra confirmed that “Israel has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, food, or water, and is bombing civilians, which constitutes collective punishment, serious violation of international humanitarian law and can be considered a war crime.”

She also accused the EU and US of encouraging Israel to practice a policy of discrimination, racism and aggression that according to the Spanish minister seriously violates human rights.

For the 19th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation army continues to target the Gaza Strip with intense air strikes that destroyed entire neighbourhoods and left thousands of Palestinian civilians martyred and wounded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)