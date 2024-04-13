Spain, Ireland Agree to Recognize the State of Palestine

Dublin, MINA – The leaders of Spain and Ireland on Friday agreed that the time is getting closer to recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

“In my assessment, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu does not have a clear plan for peace, so we think that the international community and countries like Spain and Ireland should take action to find a solution to this bad situation as they look for other ways or waiting for another solution. taking this initiative is unacceptable,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a joint press conference with Ireland’s new leader, Simon Harris in Dublin, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the first meeting between Sanchez and Harris, they agreed that they wanted to immediately recognize Palestine, but in coordinated action with more European countries.

“There are no words to describe the suffering in Gaza,” Harris said, calling the death and destruction in Gaza incomprehensible.

Spain and Ireland last month committed to recognizing Palestinian independence in a joint statement released with Slovenia and Malta. However, the time was not specified in the statement.

“We both think the situation is bad, and there are no signs of it getting better. What’s worse, this could escalate regionally with even worse consequences,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is the first foreign leader Harris has met since becoming Ireland’s leader.

Earlier on Friday, Sanchez also supported the Norwegian Prime Minister, who said he was willing to recognize Palestine in coordination with Madrid.

The Spanish leader will hold bilateral meetings in the coming days with the leaders of Portugal, Slovenia and Belgium to try to commit to the plan.

The Spanish prime minister said one of the reasons he wants more countries to recognize Palestine as a state is to show the world that in Europe, there are coherent actors who stand for respect for the international order in all cases.

Spain and Ireland have also sent a letter to the European Commission suggesting that the bloc reconsider its relationship with Israel based on possible human rights violations. Harris said the proposal would be discussed further by European leaders in Brussels next week.

Both leaders hope that international recognition of Palestine and Israel will help lead to a definitive peace process and a two-state solution.

“At the moment, no one can say the phase and time of this process, but what is clear is that in circumstances like this, the route is carried out on foot,” said Sanchez. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)