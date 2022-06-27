South Jakarta Police Arrest Suspects in Free Drink Promotion Naming Muhammad

Jakarta, MINA – The South Jakarta Metro Police have named six suspects in the case of promoting free drinks for those named ‘Muhammad’ and ‘Maria’ at Holywings.

“As for the motives of the suspects, they made the contents to attract visitors to come to the HW outlet,” said the South Jakarta Metro Police Chief Kombespol. Budhi Herdi Susianto in a press conference at Wijaya I street, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta on Saturday.

Budhi said they carried out the promotion to attract visitors. In particular, at the Holywings outlet whose revenue is below the target of 60 percent.

“Especially, at outlets whose percentage is below the 60 percent target,” said Budhi.

There are six Holywings staff who have been named as suspects.nThey were charged with blasphemy and hate speech with SARA nuances.

In that case, the police confiscated a number of pieces of evidence. These include screenshots of Holywings account posts, 1 PC computer unit, 1 cellphone, 1 hard disk, and 1 laptop unit.

“From the evidence, we suspect that the perpetrators used evidence as a means to commit the crime,” said Budhi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)