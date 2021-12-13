South Africa’s President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Johannesburg, MINA – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 after he started feeling unwell earlier in the day, his office announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ramaphosa, who is being treated for mild symptoms, is being monitored in Cape Town by the South African Military Medical Service of the South African Defense Force, it said in a statement.

The president, who is in self-isolation, has delegated all his powers and responsibilities for this week to Vice President David Mabuza.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed some 5.3 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 270.11 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)