Six Ways to Foster Love Among Muslims

Lampung Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of Lampung on Tuesday said there are six ways to foster love among fellow Muslims.

“First, express that you love them for the sake of Allah. That way, love for Allah will grow even more among Muslims,” ​​he said.

Second, greet them when you meet them. “God willing, in Al-Muhajirun, Muslim still give greetings when meeting because greetings are a culture in this environment. Therefore, keep greeting everyone,” he said.

Third, visit people we love because of Allah. “Not because of reciprocation but because of faith, we must continue to visit each other, so the love will grow among Muslims,” ​​he said.

Fourth, love and hate someone naturally.

Fifth, give gifts. “Giving gifts to each other is something that can foster love,” he said.

The sixth way, apply faith and carry out obedience and stay away from disobedience.

According to Amin Nuroni, those methods will foster love among Muslims.

In the end of his preach, Amin emphasized that Ukhuwah Islamiyyah was the core of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

“Ukhuwah comes from the word Akhun, which means siblings. In a sibling sentence, there is responsibility. Their sadness is our sadness too, if they are mistreated, we also feel that way, their difficulties are our difficulties too. Do not let us claim to be brothers, but actually there is no connection between us or just a symbol, “he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)