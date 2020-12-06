Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives in Indonesia

Select Language

Photo: ilustration

Jakarta, MINA – The first vaccine ordered by the government Indonesia from China landed at Soekarno Hatta Airport on Sunday 09.23 p.m. The vaccine was brought by Garuda Indonesia GIA810 777-300ER from Beijing. Thus, it was quoted from Republika.

The Sinovac vaccine is one of the six vaccines that have been ordered by the government. The government has also tested this vaccine on several volunteers.

The six types are produced by PT Bio Farma, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer Inc and Biontech and Sinovac Biotech. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

