Shtayyeh Calls on International Community to Pressure Israel to Allow Elections in Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, renewed his demand for the international community to pressure Israel and compel it to allow elections to be held in Jerusalem and allow Palestinians there to participate in the elections by casting their votes and running as electoral candidates.

During a meeting in Ramallah with the Norwegian special envoy to the Middle East, Hilda Haraldstad, Shtayyeh further urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop its piracy of Palestinian money and all illegal deductions of Palestinian tax revenue, Wafa reported.

The prime minister briefed the Norwegian envoy on the escalated Israeli measures, particularly the extrajudicial killings, arrests, the daily incursions into al-Aqsa mosque and the Palestinian territories, confiscation of land in favor of settlement expansion, and settlers’ attacks carried out under the protection of Israeli military.

They also discussed the donors’ conference planned to be held next month in New York and ways to make it a success in order to mobilize political support and come up with an international vision to preserve the two-state solution.

Shtayyeh stressed the need to press through the conference on pressuring Israel to stop the unjust deductions of Palestinian tax revenues, calling on the international community to resume financial assistance to Palestine in order to emerge from the financial crisis facing the Palestinian government and enable it to fulfill its obligations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)