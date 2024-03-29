Several Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Shelling that Targets Sports Club in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinian citizens were killed and others sustained injuries this morning in an Israeli shelling that targeted the premises of the Al-Shujaiya Sports Club, located east of Gaza City.

Wafa reported that at least 10 civilians were killed and 30 others injured as Israeli drones carried out the attack on the Al-Shuja’iya Sports Club, located east of Gaza City.

Additionally, five civilians were reported killed, with 20 more wounded, in another Israeli airstrike targeting the Gaza Industrial Zone, also east of Gaza City.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces shelled the southwestern areas of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip, with artillery fire.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th of last year has resulted in 32,552 martyrs, in addition to 74,980 injured, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, including children.

Thousands of civilians remain missing under the rubble and on the streets, with occupation forces preventing ambulance and rescue teams from reaching them. (T/RE1/P2)

