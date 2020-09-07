Seven Months at Sea, 297 Rohingya Refugees Finally Anchored in Aceh

Lhokseumawe, MINA – As many as 297 ethnic Rohingya refugees stranded in Ujong Blang waters, Banda Sakti District, Lhokseumawe City, Aceh on Monday in the morning, after being adrift in the ocean for seven months.

According to the statement of the local village head Munir Cut Ali, the refugee group was dominated by women and children, they were seen at sea and then the local people helped them land near Lhokseumawe.

“We saw a ship coming ashore at Ujong Blang and then we helped them land safely,” said Ali.

The regional military chief, Roni Mahendra, said that at least one member of the refugee group consisted of 102 men, 181 women and 14 children. Some of them were sick and had to be rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, according to information gathered by UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) staff in Lhokseumawe, it was stated that the Rohingya refugees had been at sea for months.

“From their statement, it has been 7 months at sea,” said the UNHCR staff in Lhokseumawe.

The landing of Rohingya refugees is the second wave in the last two months in Aceh. Last June, 94 Rohingya refugees were stranded in North Aceh waters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)