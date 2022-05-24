Serbia Ready to Export Wheat to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Serbia was ready to export wheat to Indonesia amid concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine on food security.

“Indonesian state-owned company PT Berdikari and Serbian business partners have shown their readiness to facilitate Serbian wheat exports to Indonesia,” Retno said in a press briefing after receiving the visit of Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic in Jakarta on Monday.

“Minister Selakovic will also meet with PT. Berdikari to discuss this in more detail this afternoon,” added Retno.

Retno explained, in trade and investment cooperation, relations between Indonesia and Serbia showed a positive trend even though the pandemic reached US$ 26.8 million in 2021.

In addition, Serbia is also willing to increase the market share of Indonesia’s export palm oil to 30 percent and the Southeast European country is ready to hire more Indonesian workers in various sectors.

“I express hope for Serbia’s support to ensure better protection and legal certainty for Indonesian migrant workers,” said Retno.

Indonesia’s outbound investment in Serbia is worth more than US$ 11 million, continues to grow and penetrates even further into the European Union market, including the production and distribution of instant noodles and mushroom cultivation plantations.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Retno reaffirmed Indonesia’s position on the importance of upholding the principle of mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“I also underline Indonesia’s call for all parties to immediately stop the war and find a peaceful solution at the negotiating table,” she stressed.

Indonesia and Serbia have long established bilateral relations, even among the founding countries of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)