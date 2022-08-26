Semi-naked Israeli Settler Takes Pictures of Herself During Storming of Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Obscenephotos published by a Zionist settler on her Instagram account during its storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, angered the Palestinian people and provoked their feelings, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported on Friday.

Activists circulated the photos in a state of great dissatisfaction with the dangerous stage of Judaization that the Mosque witnesses, and the continuous desecration of it by the Israeli settlers during their daily incursions into the mosque under full protection by the occupation forces who arrest, repress, and expel Palestinians who oppose them.

The activists demanded not to remain silent about what is happening in Al-Aqsa, to move in demonstrations and various events in all places in support of it, and to respond to these behaviors by broad participation in the Fajr prayer on Friday.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions by Israeli settlers, except on Friday and Saturday, while the occupation army continues to harass the Palestinians who come to the mosque by setting up military checkpoints and doing constant searches. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)