Second Phase of Umrah Opened for 250 Thousand Pilgrims

Riyadh, MINA – The second phase of Umrah was reopened starting October 18, 2020. In this second phase, the number of pilgrims is increased to 250 thousand from the previous 108 thousand people.

The opening phase of the Umrah in stages continues. In this second phase, member of the National Hajj and Umrah Committee, Hani al-Omairi, also announced policies and other changes, English Alarabiya reported.

“The congregation will be allowed to visit Rawdah, the room where the Prophet Muhammad was buried, and the area of ​​the old mosque in the Nabawi Mosque in Medina,” said Hani al-Omairi.

“More than 600 thousand people will also be given permission to pray at the Grand Mosque,” he added.

However, pilgrims must still register through the Eatmarna application so they can perform Umrah and visit the Grand Mosque and Rawdah. Pilgrims still have to register for permission through the app.

So far, the first phase and the second phase of Umrah have only been for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia. As for international pilgrims, they will only be allowed to visit the Haram Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in the third phase, or November 1, 2020.

“Foreign Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to visit starting on November 1. The authorities will immediately announce which countries are allowed to send Umrah pilgrims,” ​​said al-Omairi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)