Saudi: Worshipers Allowed to Stay inside Rawdah Sharif for 10 minutes Only

Madinah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the period of stay allowed to spend inside the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is only 10 minutes.

As quoted from Saudi Gazette on Monday, the ministry clarified that people wishing to enter the honorable kindergarten are obliged to issue a permit through Tawakkalna or Eatamarna applications.

It is worth mentioning that the spokesman of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saeed had confirmed earlier that more than 70 million permits were issued during the last season 1443 AH to perform Umrah in the Great Mosque of Makkah and to perform prayers in the Rawdah Sharif.

All those wishing to perform the rituals of Umrah or prayer in the Rawdah Sharif, whether Saudi citizens, residents, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) nationals or those with various kinds of visas, can now issue permits and choose the appropriate times for performing Umrah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)