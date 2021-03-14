Saudi Government Appoints Essam Bin Saad As New Minister of Hajj

Riyadh, MINA – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Friday issued several royal orders. Among his orders include important appointments in the cabinet and government organizations of Saudi Arabia.

Reported in the Saudi Gazette on Saturday, one of the important changes in the cabinet, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten has been removed from his post.

Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed has been appointed as the official Minister of Hajj and Umrah in addition to his work as minister of state and member of the cabinet.

The President of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Rasheed has been replaced by Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali Al-Sa’awi. The new SAC president will have the rank of minister.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duailej has been named chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) with the rank of minister, replacing Abdul Hadi bin Ahmed bin Abdul Wahab Al-Mansouri.

Royal orders include the appointment of Abdul Hadi bin Ahmed bin Abdul Wahhab Al-Mansouri as assistant minister of foreign affairs for executive affairs with the rank of minister, and the appointment of Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Arifi as assistant minister of transportation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Muhammad bin Tuwai’a bin Saad Al-Salami was removed from his post. He has been replaced by Maher bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Qasim. As per another royal order, Samir bin Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Tabib has been appointed as advisor in the Cabinet General Secretariat. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)