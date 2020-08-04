Saudi Holds 2,050 Illegal Hajj Pilgrims

Jakarta, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government is reported to have detained around 2,050 illegal hajj pilgrims because the kingdom only gave permission for a very limited amount to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

Previously, the Saudi Interior Ministry had banned worshipers without permission (illegally) from entering holy sites especially those used during the pilgrimage (Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat) since July 18.

Hajj Consul at the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, Endang Jumali, Lc, MA, said that until now there were no reports of Indonesian citizens among the two thousand detained worshipers.

“Thank God, until the end of the Hajj 1441H procession, based on reports from relevant agencies and also the community, there were no Indonesian citizens among pilgrims who were detained due to illegal hajj,” Endang stressed.

Meanwhile, according to Endang, Consulate General of the Indonesian Hajj Consul noted that 16 Indonesian expatriates registered in Saudi Arabia received royal permission to perform the Hajj this year.

They are Muhammad Wahyu, Endan Suwandana, Ahmad Sujai, Huda Faristiya, ‘Abdul Muhaemin, Siri Marosi, Muhammad Toifurrahman, Ata Farida, Eni Wahyuni, Irma Tazkiya, M. Zulkarnain, Ali Muhsin Kemal, Akram Hadrami, Agus Sugiarto, Ata Farida, Eni Wahyuni, Irma Tazkiya, M Zulkarnain, Ali Muhsin Kemal, Akram Hadrami, Agus Sugiarto, Titin Agustin, and Juwaeriyah Awaludin.

They live and work in a number of cities in Saudi Arabia, including: Riyadh, Madinah, Yanbu ‘, Makkah, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

“Thank God, all are in good health. We will monitor it through communication via Whats app group (WAG) with expatriate Indonesian citizens who live in Saudi, “he said.

Endang Jumali explained the implementation of the 1441H pilgrimage had been completed. All pilgrims on 1441H took the initial breath. They left Mina on Sunday, 12 Zulhijjah 1441 or 2 August 2020 before sunset. This also marked the end of the 1441H pilgrimage series.

“Sunday, pilgrims took the initial breath. They left Mina before sunset. It also marks the end of the Hajj 2020, “he explained.

“From Mina, pilgrims are taken to the Grand Mosque to perform the Maghrib Prayer. After that, they returned to the hotel to undergo quarantine and be re-recorded, “he continued.

The return of Indonesian hajj pilgrims to 1441H to their home in various cities in Saudi is done in stages. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)