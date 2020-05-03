Saudi Embassy In Jakarta Hold Breaking the Fast Program

Jakarta, MINA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its diplomatic representatives in Jakarta has once again hold breaking the fast program of Servants of the Two Holy Cities in 1441 H, which this time is marked by the delivery of 4,000 food packages.

Esam Abid Althagafi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia inaugurated the program at the Embassy’s Religious Attaché office in Jakarta, according to the press release received by MINA on Saturday, May 2.

The inauguration was also attended by representatives of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion, Khoirul Huda Basyir, Deputy Ambassador Yahya bin Hassan Alqahtani and others.

In his remarks, Ambassador Esam Abid Althagafi said that this program was a routine agenda that was carried out every year in Indonesia and even throughout the world, namely the distribution of dates for Muslim communities to be enjoyed when breaking the fast.

“However, due to different conditions with the Covid-19 pandemic, this year is a little different. The form of assistance provided this year is in the form of basic food packages, because this assistance is very much needed for difficult times like today, “Esam said.

The number of food packages to be distributed is 4,000 packages, including; rice, sugar, oil, flour, and other basic necessities and don’t forget dates.

The assistance will be distributed to those in need, especially those directly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, by involving a number of parties in Indonesia, such as Islamic mass organizations. .

“We continue to keep abreast of information from the Institute of High Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and hopefully in the near future the news of the two mosques will be reopened is truly realized. This step is carried out in stages until finally it can again welcome the worshipers to worship at Masjdil Haram and Nabawi Mosque, by continuing to implement strict procedures to ensure that pilgrims are truly free of the Coronvirus, “he added.

Related to the Hajj this year, the Ambassador also stated that until now there has been no official announcement regarding the implementation of the fifth pillar of Islam.

“Until now there has been no official decision from the Government of Saudi Arabia related to the implementation of the pilgrimage, and if there is certainty regarding that matter, surely we will immediately convey it to all parties.” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)