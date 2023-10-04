Syria Reopens Its Embassy in Riyadh

Riyadh, MINA – After almost a decade of closure, the Syrian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia reopened after months of efforts to restore relation between two countries.

Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday, Consul Ihsan Raman arrived in the Syrian Embassy at Riyadh diplomatic area on Saturday to continue his duties.

Last May, the Kingdom announced the resumption of its mission in Damascus and the government of Bashar al-Assad then also announced the resumption of his mission in Riyadh.

Raman said, the Syrian Embassy in Riyadh represents a home for all its citizens dan provides the best consuler service, especially expired paspor.

The government of Bashar Al-Assad was isolated in 2011 when they were expelled from Arab League due to their crackdown on Arab Spring protest.

In a decade after the outbreak of the civil war, more than 350,000 Syrian citizens killed, according to UN.

However, when Al-Assad has regained control over most of Syria and Damascus be readmitted to the Arab League earlier this year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)