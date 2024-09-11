Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Damascus After 12 Years

Damascus, MINA – Saudi Arabia has officially reopened its embassy in Damascus, Syria, after a 12-year closure that began with the onset of the Syrian crisis.

Abdullah Al-Harees announced the embassy’s reopening at a ceremony attended by various Syrian ministers, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and a group of high-ranking officials and intellectuals.

According to Saudi Gazette, Al-Harees described the day as a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations and highlighted the embassy’s commitment to advancing and strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Raad stressed that this development will reactivate relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria, enhancing joint Arab efforts in a manner that benefits the region’s people.

Dr. Riad Abbas, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry, noted that the embassy’s reopening marks the start of a new phase of cooperation aimed at promoting prosperity and stability in Syria and other Arab nations.

In May of this year, Saudi Arabia appointed Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel as its Ambassador to Syria, marking the first Saudi ambassador since the embassy’s closure in 2012.

Syria had previously appointed Dr. Muhammad Soussan as its new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, with Dr. Soussan beginning his duties in Riyadh in January. In May 2023, Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic relations with Syria after a 12-year hiatus.

In October 2023, Saudi Arabia and Syria announced their decision to reopen diplomatic missions shortly after Damascus rejoined the Arab League. Regular commercial flights between the two countries have also resumed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)