Saudi Court Issues Severe Sentences Against 69 Palestinian and Jordanian Detainees

Gaza, MINA – Jordanian Detainees Committee in Saudi Arabia said that a Saudi court issued sentences against 69 Palestinians and Jordanian, including 10 Saudis, up to 22 years old under the pretext of supporting terrorism in Gaza, while acquitting a number of detainees.

Khader al-Mashaikh, head of the Jordanian Detainees Committee in Saudi Arabia, said that a court in Riyadh issued sentences against 69 Palestinians, including 10 Saudis, with a maximum of 22 years, and a minimum of 6 months, and allowed one person from each detainee to attend the trial.

Al-Mashaikh pointed out that about 10 detainees have obtained verdict of acquittal until this moment, while others have obtained verdicts to release them based on the period of detention, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

According to Palestinian sources, the Saudi court sentenced the Hamas representative in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Muhammad al-Khudari, to 15 years in prison, while his son, Dr. Hani, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

According to local sources, the Saudi court also sentenced Muhammad Al-Abed to 22 years in prison, Muhammad Al-Banna to 20 years, Jamal Al-Dahoudi to 15 years, Ayman Salah to 19 years, Muhammad Abu Al-Rub to 18 years, Musa Abu Hussein to 4 years, Sherif Nasrallah to 16 years, Bassem Al-Kurdi to 7 years, Saleh Qafa to 5 years, and Ayman Al-Akkad to 4 years.

The sources added that the court acquitted Muhammad Qudeih, Adham Ghazal, Muhammad Yaish, Muhammad Asaad and Muhammad Rawah.

The court is still holding the trial session against the Palestinian detainees, accusing them for joining a “terrorist entity” and sending money and sacrifices to the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)